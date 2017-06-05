Community Health Center receives training grant

The Community Health Center, which operates clinics around the state including sites in New London and Groton, has received a three-year, $1.5 million grant from the Health Resources Services Administration to help health centers around the country train healthcare professionals, the center announced Monday. • Establish postgraduate training programs for nurse practitioners, postdoctoral clinical psychologists, and psychiatric nurse practitioners, doubling the number of health centers with residency programs. • Train health center representatives who want to begin or advance training programs for health profession students.

