Community Health Center receives training grant
The Community Health Center, which operates clinics around the state including sites in New London and Groton, has received a three-year, $1.5 million grant from the Health Resources Services Administration to help health centers around the country train healthcare professionals, the center announced Monday. • Establish postgraduate training programs for nurse practitioners, postdoctoral clinical psychologists, and psychiatric nurse practitioners, doubling the number of health centers with residency programs. • Train health center representatives who want to begin or advance training programs for health profession students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|3
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 25
|Krystal74
|15
|I need help remembering something
|May 24
|Anonymous
|1
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC