Coast Guard Station New London rescue...

Coast Guard Station New London rescues 17 from schooner

1 hr ago

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard came to the rescue Sunday evening when a 126-foot schooner ran aground near the mouth of the Mystic River, according to a news release. Officials said Coast Guard Sector Long Island Sound learned the schooner, Alabama, was in trouble about 6:15 p.m. Officials there launched a boat from Coast Guard Station New London.

