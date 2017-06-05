Coast Guard Station New London boat crew helps injured man on fishing boat

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A boat crew from Coast Guard Station New London helped evacuate an injured man from a fishing boat west of Gardiners Island, N.Y., according to a news release. The Coast Guard received a report that the man had slipped on the deck of the Sunbeam V fishing vessel, had injured his head and was temporarily unresponsive, according to Coast Guard Public Affairs Specialist Frank Iannazzo-Simmons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.