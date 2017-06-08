Coast Guard probes 'oily sheen' at Po...

Coast Guard probes 'oily sheen' at Port Canaveral

Read more: Florida Today

The Coast Guard is investigating this "oily sheen" that was reported over Memorial Day weekend in the channel near the Cove area of Port Canaveral. The Coast Guard is in the midst of a full-scale investigation of what the agency and Port Canaveral officials are describing as an "oily sheen" that was reported over Memorial Day weekend in the channel near the Cove area of the port.

