Coast Guard Museum fundraising off to a slow start in 2017
New London - Despite only bringing in about $500,000 in donations since the start of the year, the head of the Coast Guard Museum Association says the group still is budgeting for $13 million in private donations in 2017. Dick Grahn, CEO of the museum association, said that donations are likely to come toward the end of the year, when companies look at their budgets and may choose to donate available funds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need help remembering something
|Jun 13
|Tania
|3
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Jun 12
|tbird19482
|3
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 25
|Krystal74
|15
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC