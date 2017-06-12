Coast Guard Museum fundraising off to a slow start in 2017

New London - Despite only bringing in about $500,000 in donations since the start of the year, the head of the Coast Guard Museum Association says the group still is budgeting for $13 million in private donations in 2017. Dick Grahn, CEO of the museum association, said that donations are likely to come toward the end of the year, when companies look at their budgets and may choose to donate available funds.

