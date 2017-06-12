Coast Guard Museum fundraising off to...

Coast Guard Museum fundraising off to a slow start in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: The Day

New London - Despite only bringing in about $500,000 in donations since the start of the year, the head of the Coast Guard Museum Association says the group still is budgeting for $13 million in private donations in 2017. Dick Grahn, CEO of the museum association, said that donations are likely to come toward the end of the year, when companies look at their budgets and may choose to donate available funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I need help remembering something Jun 13 Tania 3
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Jun 12 tbird19482 3
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) May 25 Krystal74 15
need a massge Apr '17 bobtsrg 1
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr '17 Solarman 1
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar '17 Dr Pendyke 32
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,499 • Total comments across all topics: 281,839,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC