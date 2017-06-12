Class of 2017 graduates from the Marine Science Magnet High School

Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern Connecticut Class of 2017 salutatorian Sara Klimek, front right, hugs valedictorian Bethany Arabic after Arabic returned to her chair after making her address during the school's commencement ceremony held Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy's Leamy Hall in New London. New London - Valedictorian Bethany Arabic urged the Class of 2017 graduates at the Marine Science Magnet High School to measure their success by their service to others and the happiness they spread, not by the money they earn.

