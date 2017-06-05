City abandons idea of waterfront coordinator, moves to cut weekday mooring fees

New London - The New London Port Authority has ceased negotiations with the water taxi service interested in running the city's waterfront and has instead opted to take other measures to help market the city to boaters. The move comes after several weeks of closed-door negotiations with Thames River Water Taxi LLC, run by Jacalyn and David Dietrich, who had responded to a public request for companies interested in managing the waterfront and boosting activity at the city's piers and moorings.

