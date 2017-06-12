Advance tickets are on sale through Wednesday for the 2017 Lyme-Old Lyme Garden Tour, taking place Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17. Just in time to welcome summer, the 14th Lyme-Old Lyme Garden Tour returns to Old Lyme Village, giving visitors a chance to wander through a half dozen gardens amid some of Old Lyme's most beautiful and historic homes.

