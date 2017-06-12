Body found in McDonald Park in New London
New London - Police on Saturday launched an investigation following the discovery of a deceased man in a portable toilet in McDonald Park. In a Sunday night news release, police described the man as a white male of medium build who was in his late 20s or early 30s.
