Bass, Blues and Brews

Mark McCormic, bass player for Cedric Mayfield and Epitome, with Cedric Mayfield, left foreground on saxaphone, as the band performs live at the Hygienic Art Park in New London, during the New London Blue and Brews Fest on Saturday., June 10, 2017. Mark McCormic, bass player for Cedric Mayfield and Epitome, with Cedric Mayfield, left foreground on saxaphone, as the band performs live at the Hygienic Art Park in New London, during the New London Blue and Brews Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.