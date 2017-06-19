Another chance to trim steep New London tax hike

The recently submitted petitions challenging the education and municipal budgets approved by the New London City Council provide one last opportunity for the council and Mayor Michael Passero to reconsider and reduce the steep tax increase they are about to impose on property owners. The $90 million budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 - $48.3 million for city government, $41.7 million for education - boosts the tax rate from 40.46 mills to 44.26 mills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.