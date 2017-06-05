All smiles
Madison Martin of Waterford sits with her 2-year-old male English bulldog, "The Dude," in front of Flavours of Life on Bank Street in New London on Saturday, June 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Comments
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 25
|Krystal74
|15
|I need help remembering something
|May 24
|Anonymous
|1
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC