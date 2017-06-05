A view to the arts
Paytin Meltin, 12, a 7th grader from the Arts Magnet Middle School in New London, plays the piano as her classmates sing Jason Mraz's "I'm Yours" as they visit Olivia Hall in Cummins Arts Center during a tour of Connecticut College Tuesday, June 6, 2017 for National Higher Education Day. Seventh grade students from the Arts Magnet Middle School in New London view "The Dangers and Pleasures of Co-Education", 1968, bronze sculpture by William Ashby McClory in the Castle Sculpture Court during a tour of Connecticut College Tuesday, June 6, 2017 for National Higher Education Day.
