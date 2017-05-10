Yearning to read, man transcends lear...

Yearning to read, man transcends learning obstacles

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Amanda Kulos, left, an employee of ECDC, works on reading with client Marc Rose at Washington Street Coffee House in New London. “Look always forward … In last year's nest there are no birds this year!” So proclaimed the swashbuckling idealist Don Quixote in the stage musical “Man of LaMancha,” one of Broadway's most successful productions, based on the novel by Miguel de Cervantes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) May 3 mjg65 13
need a massge Apr 26 bobtsrg 1
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr '17 Solarman 1
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Mar '17 Traitor 2
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar '17 Dr Pendyke 32
News Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Wrong Phart 26
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,948 • Total comments across all topics: 280,934,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC