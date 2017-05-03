Woman settles sexting suit against ex-town official
A Connecticut woman has settled a lawsuit against a former first selectman accused of using his town-issued Blackberry to send her a sexually explicit photo of himself. The Day reports the withdrawal of the 2012 lawsuit was filed in New London after Tracy Swain and the defendant, Ed Haberek , reached a settlement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Wed
|mjg65
|13
|need a massge
|Apr 26
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr 8
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC