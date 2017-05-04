'Welcoming community' question won't ...

'Welcoming community' question won't appear on Ledyard ballot

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Day

Ledyard - A question asking whether the town should declare itself a welcoming community for immigrants and refugees will not appear on the May referendum ballot, after the town attorney ruled the petition's signatures weren't gathered correctly and the declaration exceeded the town's authority. The reaction disheartened residents who circulated the petition, who felt their gesture expressing a positive attitude toward immigrants and refugees was misinterpreted as seeking so-called "sanctuary city" status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Wed mjg65 13
need a massge Apr 26 bobtsrg 1
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr 8 Solarman 1
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Mar '17 Traitor 2
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar '17 Dr Pendyke 32
News Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Wrong Phart 26
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,153 • Total comments across all topics: 280,814,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC