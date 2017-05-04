'Welcoming community' question won't appear on Ledyard ballot
Ledyard - A question asking whether the town should declare itself a welcoming community for immigrants and refugees will not appear on the May referendum ballot, after the town attorney ruled the petition's signatures weren't gathered correctly and the declaration exceeded the town's authority. The reaction disheartened residents who circulated the petition, who felt their gesture expressing a positive attitude toward immigrants and refugees was misinterpreted as seeking so-called "sanctuary city" status.
