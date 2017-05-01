Waterford public preschool program opens application, lottery process
Waterford - The town school district is now accepting applications for 3- and 4-year-old students with special education needs to join two pre-kindergarten classes at Great Neck Elementary School. It also will be the first year that a Waterford elementary school will host a pre-kindergarten program since the opening of the magnet Friendship School, which until the 2017-18 school year will have served as the town's federally mandated pre-kindergarten program.
