Water taxi launch

Jackie Dietrich, left, of Thames River Water Taxi, LLC, snaps photos of the water taxi New London before it is launched Tuesday, May 10, 2017 at Crocker's Boatyard in New London. The service entering it's second season, will start offering trips on Friday, May 26th serving the Thames River Heritage Park as well as offering other tours and cruises throughout the season.

