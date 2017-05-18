Venture Smith pamphlet to be unveiled at museum

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: An original copy of the 1798 pamphlet “A Narrative of the Life and Adventures of Venture, a Native of Africa” - a publication with ties to Stonington and New London - will be unveiled from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the East Haddam Historical Society and Museum. The pamphlet, written by Venture Smith, was the first recounting of a slave's journey from Africa to America, documenting his capture and journey westward before he bought his freedom and became a successful businessman in Connecticut.

