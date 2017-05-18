US sticking by Iran nuclear deal is g...

US sticking by Iran nuclear deal is good news for Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani greets reporters and photographers during a flight from northeastern city of Mashhad to Tehran late on May 17, 2017. TEHRAN, Iran - The US decision to stick by the nuclear deal with Iran, despite new sanctions on its missile program, provided welcome news for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Thursday, a day before his bid for re-election.

