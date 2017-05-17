Trump: No Politician 'Has Been Treate...

Trump: No Politician 'Has Been Treated Worse Or More Unfairly' Than Me

New Hampshire Public Radio

Presiden Trump waves as he arrives to give the commencement address at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on Wednesday. Amid several swirling crises engulfing his administration, President Trump used part of his speech Wednseday to graduates at the United States Coast Guard Academy to complain about how unfairly he was being treated by the media.

