Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded leader ever
There are 163 comments on the News9 Oklahoma City story from Friday, titled Trump claims witch hunt, says he's most hounded leader ever.
4, 2013, file photo, then-incoming FBI Director James Comey talks with outgoing FBI Director Robert Mueller before Comey was officially sworn in at the Justice Department in Washington. On May 17, 201... .
|
#1 Friday
Yes it's a "witch hunt" against President Trump. And so we have to endure the Democrats clamoring for investigations of investigations, all of which only yield comments of "It could of..." "It would of..." "It might of..." In the meantime, the democrats have no platform and no leaders. And it's just another reminder that we have to vote Republican again in the next election.
|
“The (R)ich Party Lies!”
Since: Feb 17
731
Location hidden
|
#2 Friday
His last name isn't Clinton so he lied again.
|
#3 Friday
And eight years of birther BS
What comes around goes around
|
#4 Friday
Trump is pretty sissified with his whining. He lead the racist campaign for the mythical birth certificate. He can dish it but he can't take the badgering.
The illegitimate president comes off as a delicate girly man.
After four months of interactions between Mr. Trump and his counterparts, foreign officials and their Washington consultants say certain rules have emerged: Keep it short — no 30-minute monologue for a 30-second attention span. Do not assume he knows the history of the country or its major points of contention. Compliment him on his Electoral College victory. Contrast him favorably with President Barack Obama. Do not get hung up on whatever was said during the campaign. Stay in regular touch. Do not go in with a shopping list but bring some sort of deal he can call a victory.
More evidence Loser Donald Trump has made the United States a mockery and butt of jokes internationally
|
#5 Friday
It is all just part of the minority party's plan to "resist" our political system. The American people have rejected the corruption and extremist of both parties and it is time for the Democrats to accept that fact and reject the extremist who would rather destroy the country than accept their failure to sell their elitist ideologies to the American people. Currently they are just pushing more people away while pretending they are gaining support.
|
#6 Friday
Yes you guys are azz holes and fabricating news against Trump. You just saw republicans win the senate, inGeorgia ,well rest assured you will not win anyrhing again.
|
#8 Friday
You're so jealous, and the way you oeople are acting, ensures that you will not win any election..in the next eight years.
|
“Denny Crain”
Since: Jan 11
29,281
Location hidden
|
#9 Friday
WOLF BLITZER, CNN: The last time we spoke, Senator, I asked you if you had actually seen evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians, and you said to me -- and I am quoting you now -- you said,‘not at this time.’ Has anything changed since we spoke last?
SEN. FEINSTEIN: Well, no -- no, it hasn't...
BLITZER: But, I just want to be precise, Senator. In all of the -- you have had access from the Intelligence Committee, from the Judiciary Committee, all of the access you have had to very sensitive information, so far you have not seen any evidence of collusion, is that right?
SEN. FEINSTEIN: Well, evidence that would establish that there's collusion. There are all kinds of rumors around, there are newspaper stories, but that's not necessarily evidence.
I have to believe this leading Democrat :)
|
#10 Friday
Whatever you are smoking, please share.
Must be some good chit!
|
#11 Friday
Trump may be impeached by then.
2018? Dems are gonna gain back seats
Reason?
Healthcare
Ballooning Deficit (and stupid wall)
List is long and devisive. Just like your pussy grabbing whiner wanted it.
Remember the republican primary?
People don't forget. And if Trump brings more shame to the Republican Party, they will dump him and rely on pence to further the agenda. As they say, the ice is melting right under your feet!
|
United States
|
#12 Friday
Remember Trump lost the popular vote. The majority of americans vote didmt count in fact millions of votes all because we still honor laws that make no sense today. Secondly how many hearings did the republicans call for Hillary. Im an Independent meaning I have no party. So stop making it about Democrats Vs Republicans and maybe you can get a clear picture of Trump or may Ignorance can continue to be bliss.
|
United States
|
#13 Friday
Hee Ha! Good oneJames.
Hey James if everything is "fake News" can you can you let me know where you get real news from.
|
#14 Friday
Independent is a party of it's own. I am pro Donald Trump and I am Independent and I am SICK OF HOW OUR PEOPLE AND THE GOV ARE TREATING DONALD TRUMP. It's time to stop it now. He didn't help to give uranium to the Russians and he's not the one who said that he'd have "more flexibility" to Putin in his second term. HMMMMMMM! What's going on, here? Calling Trump "in it with the Russians" is hypocritical to me. They need to LEAVE DONALD TRUMP ALONE.
Our people need to march on our state capitols in a peaceful manner and show our support for him. We need to contact our "voted in" leaders and tell them to stand by him----yes, Dem and Repub alike. This is going too far too fast---and the Dems should not be allowed to have that kind of control over the American people. That's just too "freaky."
|
#15 Friday
You're absolutely right. The Republicans control the WH, the Senate, and the House.
But they cannot control trump, and they have no idea what they are doing.
But Ringmaster trump is entertaining. Stupid as all hell, but entertaining.
The GOP running everything, it would be good if they could actually do something useful the American people, ya know the people who elected them.
|
#16 Friday
If i were in Jim Comey's shoes, I'd sue that Crazy SOB in the White House to high Heaven, if I could, and even if I had to wait until he is THROWN OUT of the Presidency!
That CRAZY SOB is doing everything he can to ruin Comey's Good Name and Impeccable Reputation, that he's had for his entire Adult Life!
That CRAZY , LYING, TRAITOR, POS is PURE EVIL, PERSONIFIED!!! He's worse than Putin ever THOUGHT about being, OR SADDAM HUSSEIN...and it's ALL DIRECTED TOWARD THE UNITED STATES, AND PATRIOTIC, OUTSTANDING, ACCOMPLISHED AMERICANS!
My guess is, because he's eat-up with jealousy and envy of them, because he KNOWS that he never has been, and never will be, worth even one iota of one percent, as good , decent, intelligent, OR as accomplished, as they are!
The CRAZY PSYCHO has been a COMPLETE FAILURE since the day he was born, and he will STILL BE ONE UNTIL THE DAY HE DIES, which if we're lucky, will be soon...VERY SOON...THE SOONER, THE BETTER!!!
|
#17 Friday
Here you go, your hero without makeup 'au naturel'. I think her natural beauty has been underrated:
|
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
77,188
Location hidden
|
#18 Friday
Civic Imbecile should be your new monicker.
|
#19 Friday
Trump may be entertaining, but he's absolutely ruining our Country, and our reputation throughout the World, and it will takes decades for the other World Countries to forget it, or to trust us, again...and chances are that we'll NEED their support and possible help, before then, and they may not give it to us.
ONE 9/11-type of attack, and we might be on our own, because of Trump's Stupidity, and antics.
Russia would LOVE that, and that's why Trump's doing it!
He's doing to the U.S.A. just exactly what he's trying to do to Comey!
|
#20 Friday
Go suck on your bottle, and stop acting stupid, Inbred Imbecile!
|
#21 Friday
Go suck-start a shotgun and get off my planet.
|
|
