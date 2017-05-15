Trump argues economy is on upward trajectory, calls it 'good news' for graduates
President Trump used his weekly address on Friday to argue the economy is on an upward trajectory, saying it is "especially good news" for those graduating from schools this month. "Confidence in the American economy has reached levels not seen in many, many years.
