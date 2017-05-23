The von Schlippe Gallery at Avery Point will reopen - but with changes
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The Alexey von Schlippe Gallery in Groton will reopen this fall, although it won't be exactly what supporters of the long-running site had pushed for. The gallery on the University of Connecticut's Avery Point campus closed its doors last summer.
