Thames River Heritage Park readies for new season

Groton - With Memorial Day weekend just two weeks away, the Thames River Heritage Park Foundation announced several new offerings for the new season at its annual meeting Wednesday. Amy Perry, interim director of the multi-site park that spans historic and cultural sites on the Groton and New London sides of the river, said a mobile app and new website to guide park visitors will be launched by Memorial Day, and new user-friendly maps of the 19 sites in the park will also be available.

