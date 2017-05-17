Steve Fredericks performs in Connecticut Lyric Opera's
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: As it wraps up its 12th season, Connecticut Lyric Opera is returning to one of the classics of opera, Puccini's “Tosca.” It's bringing the work to a quartet of Connecticut cities - including New London for a Saturday performance at the Garde Arts Center - and then to Italy. This will mark the third time that the New London-based CLO has performed in Italy as part of the Greve Opera Academy and Music Festival, which is a collaborative effort between CLO and the municipality of Greve-in-Chianti.
