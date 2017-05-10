She Loves Me, She Loves Me Not: Westchester Singer Turns Life Into Music
It's where the 20-old musician has found inspiration for his songs. The Mamaroneck High School grad, now studying at Connecticut College in New London Conn., just released his second single off his upcoming EP, "The Adventures of Sophomore Year."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Port Chester Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 3
|mjg65
|13
|need a massge
|Apr 26
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC