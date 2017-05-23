SECWAC Presentation Tomorrow Explores Unexpected Partnership Between US, Russia in Arctic
The Southeast Connecticut World Affairs Council hosts its next meeting Thursday, May 25, at 6 p.m. at the Crozier Hall at Connecticut College, Mohegan Ave, New London. A reception at 5:30 p.m. will precede the 6 p.m. presentation.
