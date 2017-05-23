Search warrant nets four arrests, dru...

Search warrant nets four arrests, drug seizures

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - City police and the Statewide Narcotics Task Force-East executed a narcotics search warrant on May 18 that they said led to the arrest of four people and the seizure of crack cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine at a home at 45 Connecticut Ave. Police charged Quamaine Darden, 27, of Bridgeport with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school and interfering with a police officer. Winter Harden, 27, of 130 Christy Hill Road, Gales Ferry, was charged with second-degree failure to appear in court and possession of narcotics.

