Region's hospitals would lose millions more under Malloy's new budget plan

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's revised budget proposal for the next two years would cost local hospitals millions more than they were already expecting. The new biennial budget plan, released Monday, proposes a total $215 million reimbursement to the state's 27 hospitals, a combination of federal Medicaid reimbursements and state payments to offset a new local property tax that would be imposed.

