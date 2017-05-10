Region makes final Innovation Places pitch

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Tony Sheridan, president of the Chamber of Commerce of Eastern Connecticut, left, leads a contingent of officials Friday, May 12, 2017, down Thames Street on a tour of Groton and New London with members of the CTNext board. Leaders of an effort to jump-start the region's economy with the help of several hundred thousand dollars in state funding made their final pitches Friday to members of the CTNext board, who will be deciding on the so-called Innovation Places grants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.