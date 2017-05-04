Public to have input on New London budget Monday

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – The city's proposed $90.8 million budget for fiscal year 2017-2018 will get a public airing on Monday with a meeting of the city's Appropriating Board. The board, consisting of members of the City Council and Board of Finance, are expected to take public input on a spending plan that would raise taxes by an estimated 10 percent, or 4.2 mills.

