Protestors, Trump supporters gearing up for Wednesday

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – A dozen local grassroots organizations collectively calling themselves the “Unify and Resist Coalition,” want to send a message during President Donald Trump's visit to New London on Wednesday. The message is contained in the name of the coalition and the overriding theme is “stand against rhetoric of hate and division,” said Carolyn Patierno, pastor at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church and group organizer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.