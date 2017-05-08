Police Logs
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Donald G. Glenn, 57, of 11 Chappel St., New London, was charged Monday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and improper signaling for turns. Bradford R. King, 46, of 29 Homestead Circle, Old Lyme, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive in established lane.
