Police logs - May 26, 2017
Rebecca Jones, 21, of 17 Nemczuk Drive, Norwich, was charged May 13 in Colchester with illegal possession of a narcotic, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotics not in the original container. Jennifer McArdle, 50, of 64 Niantic River Road, Waterford, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and failure to drive right.
