Police: Intoxicated New London driver collided with 4 cars in Groton

Groton - City officers on Thursday night arrested a man who they said drove his car into a vehicle that was traveling in the same direction as him before later losing control and smashing into three parked cars. Robert J. Crandall, 27, of 22 Walden Ave., New London, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving and evading responsibility.

