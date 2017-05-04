Police: Intoxicated New London driver collided with 4 cars in Groton
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Groton - City officers on Thursday night arrested a man who they said drove his car into a vehicle that was traveling in the same direction as him before later losing control and smashing into three parked cars. Robert J. Crandall, 27, of 22 Walden Ave., New London, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, reckless driving and evading responsibility.
