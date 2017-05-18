Police arrest East Lyme woman, 74, in hit-and-run death of New London man
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Waterford - Police have charged an East Lyme woman who they say hit and killed a New London man known as Kenny with her car in January. On Jan. 19, police found the body of Kim Weeks - known to many in downtown New London as Kenny - on the ground in Waterford between the roadway and the parking lot of the Crystal Mall in Waterford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 3
|mjg65
|13
|need a massge
|Apr 26
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC