Police arrest East Lyme woman, 74, in hit-and-run death of New London man

Waterford - Police have charged an East Lyme woman who they say hit and killed a New London man known as Kenny with her car in January. On Jan. 19, police found the body of Kim Weeks - known to many in downtown New London as Kenny - on the ground in Waterford between the roadway and the parking lot of the Crystal Mall in Waterford.

