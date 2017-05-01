Paper trail gone for botched project at CG Academy

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Contracts and other documents related to work done in the locker rooms at the Coast Guard Academy's Roland Hall in 1997 that resulted in about 810,000 gallons of untreated wastewater getting into the Thames River have been destroyed according to agency policies. Pamela Argilan, supervisory contract specialist for the Coast Guard Facilities Design & Construction Center in Norfolk, Va., said Tuesday in response to an April 18 Freedom of Information request from The Day that such documents routinely are destroyed six to seven years after the final payment is made to a contractor.

