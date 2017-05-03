OutCT hosts fashion show May 7
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: OutCT hosts the third annual “Born This Way” fashion show Sunday, May 7, at Ocean Beach Park in New London. Doors open at 5 p.m., with local drag talent at 7 p.m. and a runway show at 8. Dancing and music by DJ Gadget will follow the fashion show.
