Officials Takes Step Toward Moving Crystal Ave. Tenants
The New London Housing Authority has taken the next step to relocate the approximately 360 residents living in the Thames River Apartments. This week the New London Housing Authority Board of Commissioners approved an agreement to provide relocation services for families in the troubled Crystal Avenue high-rises.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|16 hr
|Krystal74
|15
|I need help remembering something
|Wed
|Anonymous
|1
|need a massge
|Apr 26
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC