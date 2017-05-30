News 36 mins ago 3:13 p.m.Poll: Most think Trump has failed to 'drain the swamp'
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Commencement Ceremony in New London, Conn., May 17, 2017. Only one in four Americans believe that President Trump has started to "drain the swamp," according to a new poll out Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 25
|Krystal74
|15
|I need help remembering something
|May 24
|Anonymous
|1
|need a massge
|Apr '17
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC