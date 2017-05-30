News 36 mins ago 3:13 p.m.Poll: Most ...

News 36 mins ago 3:13 p.m.Poll: Most think Trump has failed to 'drain the swamp'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Commencement Ceremony in New London, Conn., May 17, 2017. Only one in four Americans believe that President Trump has started to "drain the swamp," according to a new poll out Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) May 25 Krystal74 15
I need help remembering something May 24 Anonymous 1
need a massge Apr '17 bobtsrg 1
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr '17 Solarman 1
News Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US Mar '17 Traitor 2
Groton Music Selection (Aug '12) Mar '17 Musikologist 15
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Mar '17 Dr Pendyke 32
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,127 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC