New London's Lazy Leopard scores high marks for sushi nachos
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - The Lazy Leopard Thai Café at 45 Bank St. scored a first place win for its offering of spicy sushi nachos during New London's Spring Food Stroll on Wednesday. More than 700 people attended the event with 21 restaurants offering food and competing in New London Main Street's Food Stroll Culinary Awards of Excellence competition.
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|May 3
|mjg65
|13
|need a massge
|Apr 26
|bobtsrg
|1
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr '17
|Solarman
|1
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar '17
|Traitor
|2
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Wrong Phart
|26
