New London tightens park permit rules ahead of Trump visit

New London – Lori Hopkins-Cavanagh, the organizer of a flag-waving, Trump-welcoming rally planned for the president's visit to the city on May 17, calls the city's delay in issuing a permit for exclusive use of a city park a violation of her First Amendment rights. But acting Police Chief Peter Reichard said Tuesday that the city still is developing its security protocol in anticipation of record crowds and demonstrations for President Donald Trump's appearance at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduation.

