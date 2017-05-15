New London students educate homeowners about coyotes

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London Police Department Officer Ryan Soccio, left, walks with Bennie Dover Jackson Middle eighth grade students as they deliver coyote safety materials to homes on Friday, May 19, 2017 along Ocean Avenue in New London. Students and members of the police department distributed pamphlets door-to-door in south end of New London on Friday morning where coyotes have been seen in the area.

