New London skate park group to hold Showdown at Sutton Park

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Groton - The New London Skatepark Association and Hive Skate Shop will be holding a Showdown at Sutton Park Saturday afternoon to raise money for a skate park at Fulton Park in New London. The competition , which will runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., will feature skateboarding challenges such as skate sumo, the hippy jump challenge, speed flip challenge and an obstacle jam.

