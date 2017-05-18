New London schools fighting for restoration of funding
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - A Finance Board vote earlier this week to cut $1 million from the school budget has sent shockwaves through the school district. School officials, teachers, parents and students alike are now appealing to the City Council for restoration of those funds, saying the cuts would severely damage the improving school system.
