New London schools fighting for restoration of funding

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - A Finance Board vote earlier this week to cut $1 million from the school budget has sent shockwaves through the school district. School officials, teachers, parents and students alike are now appealing to the City Council for restoration of those funds, saying the cuts would severely damage the improving school system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.