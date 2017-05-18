New London school officials to announce response to budget cuts

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – Members of the New London Public School district are holding a press conference at 4 p.m. Thursday in response to the $1 million cut to the Board Of Education budget. The cut was made by the Board of Finance and later passed by the City Council in its second of three readings of the budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.