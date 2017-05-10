New London Preparing for President Donald Trump's Visit
Preparations for President Donald Trump's visit for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy Commencement Ceremony next week are already underway. Representatives from the City of New London are meeting with the secret service Thursday to finalize security plans for the May 17 visit.
