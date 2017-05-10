New London police announce plans for hosting Trump at CGA graduation
City police have announced parking bans, traffic restrictions and public assembly restrictions that will be put in place Wednesday for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduation that will feature President Donald Trump as keynote speaker. No parking will be allowed beginning at 5 a.m. Wednesday on River Ridge Road, Deshon Street, Nameaug Avenue, Oneco Avenue, Farnsworth Street, Winchester Road and Uncas Avenue.
