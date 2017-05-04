New London mural tour and app demo planned for Saturday

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A mural on Eugene O'Neill Drive in New London is one of 24 to be included in a walking tour Saturday, May 13. Photo by Lee Howard/The Day New London - A free walking tour of two dozen downtown murals will be highlighted by the unveiling Saturday at the Hygienic Underground Galleries of a free web application developed at Connecticut College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.